Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court

The 22-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 47-year-old from Cambridge has made his first appearance in court.

Sabir Abdellahi appeared via video call Thursday morning. In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Abdellahi is facing two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon.

Abdellahi was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a busy plaza at Highland and Westmount roads. Waterloo regional police called the operation a “high-risk takedown.”

Viewer video of the arrest shows tactical officers and vans surrounding a red car in the plaza parking lot. A witness described hearing a loud bang before looking outside and seeing the police response.

DEADLY SHOOTING IN KITCHENER

On Sunday around 9:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Frederick Pfeiffer, 47, of Cambridge was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a day later, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Security footage of the scene captured by cameras at a business across the street and shared with CTV News shows paramedics wheeling someone away in a stretcher.

Jake Snethlaje works at the business and watched the emergency response play out on the cameras.

“I was not nervous, but I was a little shocked that that was happening right across the street,” Snethlaje said.