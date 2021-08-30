Police make arrest in murder of woman whose remains were found stuffed into suitcase

The suspect in the murder of a 41-year-old woman whose remains were found stuffed into a suitcase in Toronto last week has been taken into custody.

The victim, identified as Varsha Gajula, was found deceased in the Keele Street and Hillary Avenue area on the morning of Aug. 25.

Over the weekend two men were arrested and charged with indignity to human remains and accessory after the fact to homicide in connection with the case.

But a suspect, identified as 37-year-old Carita Jackson, had remained outstanding.

That is until sometime on Monday when Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

She is expected to appear in court sometime tomorrow.

Police say that they are not currently seeking any additional suspects.

“It is definitely a horrific find for our officers, for anyone really,” Const. Alex Li told CP24 when asked about the discovery of Gajula’s remains. “But what I want to say is that due to the assistance of the public and the good investigative work of our homicide unit we were able to make quick arrests on three individuals that we allege are responsible for this homicide.”

It is not immediately clear where the arrest of Jackson took place.

Her arrest comes one day after police issued a news release identifying her as a suspect in the homicide and seeking information about her whereabouts.