Police make arrests in Dorchester after robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
Three men have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.
The investigation led police to Dorchester, just outside London, and resulted in several Dorchester schools being placed on hold and secure Thursday afternoon while area residents were advised to stay inside.
Waterloo regional police say officers were called to a pharmacy on Weber Street East near Montgomery Road around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Three men entered the business and brandished batons while demanding narcotics. They then fled in a vehicle.
Police say two of the suspects were arrested later that day inside a pharmacy in Dorchester.
The third suspect fled the area on foot. After an extensive search – involving officers from Waterloo regional police and OPP – the man was found and arrested in Dorchester.
OPP said it was a suspicious persons call Thursday night that led to the third arrest.
Two 24-year-old men from Kitchener and a 22-year-old man also from Kitchener have been jointly charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of suspected heroin.
Police say no one was injured.
