Police make arrests in southwestern Ontario auto dealer break-ins

OPP have arrested four London, Ont. residents following a rash of break-ins to auto dealerships and other auto-related businesses in the past few weeks.

It follows a warning from police to dealers last week about break-ins in Elgin, Middlesex and Perth counties.

“The people that came here and stole the five trucks had a stolen SUV, and they actually left it running outside of the gate,” says Dana Kennedy, who owns Thames Auto & Toy Store near Belmont, Ont. with his wife Nicole.

Kennedy says their business has been broken into multiple times, most recently in the past couple of weeks, telling CTV News London, “So they came here with another stolen vehicle. They don't care if they're being videoed. We have lots of video of them crashing the gate, walking around.”

A few kilometres to the south at Spruce Lane Motors in Belmont, owner Richard Bertons says they hadn’t been broken into in nearly 33 years. However, this year the business has been broken into twice already — most recently a couple of weeks ago.

Luckily, all the would-be thieves ended up doing was damage, Bertons says.

“They broke the door, reach around the grab the deadbolts, then they rummage around trying to find keys. We've been aware of it because there's been some stuff going on, so we keep the keys off the lot at night,” he says.

Four London residents are facing a number of charges after OPP and the London Police Service executed search warrants at three London addresses.

OPP Media Relations Coordinator Derek Rogers said the arrests followed an investigation that began last month.

“They will steal keys,” says Rogers. “They may also steal a vehicle at the same time, but then they come back later with those stolen keys and take additional vehicles. And then those vehicles are used in the commission of other crimes like break-and-enters to commercial properties elsewhere in Ontario.”

As for the Kennedys, Dana said every time they are hit, it is hard to get back what they lost.

“It takes a long time to get back into the swing of things of doing business, because everything is so damaged. Of course, you're out all that inventory. You're out tens of thousands of dollars, so it does slow you down,” he says.