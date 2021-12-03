Police make arrests, lay charges after gun call in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people in connection to a gun call in Kitchener on Monday.

Police say they received a report of someone with a gun in the area of Rockcliffe Drive and Tartan Avenue.

During an altercation between several people, police say a gun was brandished.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man and a male youth were arrested on Wednesday.

Both have been charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm is present and failure to comply with a release order.

The investigation is ongoing.