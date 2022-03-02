Police make multiple arrests in armed home invasion in Bradford

South Simcoe Police (SSP) said they have made multiple arrests in an armed home invasion in Bradford from one week ago.

Police were called to a rural property last Wednesday before 1 p.m. for reports of a home invasion.

The suspects had fled the scene in a mid-2000s white BMW sedan. No injuries were reported.

Since then, police said they have executed a number of search warrants and recovered stolen property, leading to multiple arrests.

Police said they are unable to provide more details as the investigation is ongoing.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and will provide another update when possible," SSP said in a press release.