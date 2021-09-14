Police make plea to public for information to help solve murder of Josiah Kaelin Sparks
Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the murder of 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, N.S.
Sparks was found dead on Cherry Brook Road in Lake Loon just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2017.
"Police continue to ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 and Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 to contact police," the RCMP said in a news release. "The investigation has determined that Sparks had attended a gathering at a house on Cherry Brook Road during this time period. Police would like to speak with anyone that may have seen him there."
The province of Nova Scotia offers rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Sparks. The provincial rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the special investigation section at 902-490-5333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
-
City Hall honours Ottawa’s golden soccer starSeptember 14 has been officially declared 'Vanessa Gilles Day' in Ottawa – recognizing the Ottawa athlete’s Olympic win.
-
London, Ont. family raising funds for brain tumour research wants to be 'Dunn with Cancer'A London family is honouring their daughter this weekend after she died last year from one of the most aggressive forms of cancer -- and along the way they want to raise awareness and money for research.
-
Kingston, Ont. health unit looking for passengers on Megabus from Toronto following positive COVID-19 caseKFL&A Public Health says it confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a passenger on the bus from Toronto to Kingston, but the health unit has been unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed.
-
Bikes-N-Pipes fundraiser assists hospice careEarlier this year, Robert Hyslop lost his mother Barbara to cancer. Hyslop says it hit him hard and it was a life learning experience. Now, missing his mom and motivated by gratitude, Hyslop is on his bike every day and playing the bagpipes. He is doing both to raise money for the Hospice Society of Greater Halifax.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north LondonResidents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
69 per cent of respondents reported mental distress during COVID-19 pregnancies: surveyData from a 2020 survey suggests nearly 70 per cent of people who were pregnant during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic reported moderate to high levels of mental distress, with one in five experiencing symptoms of depression.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm MacdonaldTributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; launches home testing pilot project for rural kidsHealth officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 22.
-
Dozens of lawyers call for suspension of extradition with France over Diab caseMore than 100 legal professionals are asking Canada to suspend its extradition treaty with France over concerns 'an innocent man' could face trial there in a terrorism case.