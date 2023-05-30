Police make swift arrest in violent robbery at Orillia business

Provincial police arrested a man they say is linked to a violent robbery at an Orillia business.

According to police, the accused assaulted the employee while demanding cash from the downtown business on Monday morning.

Police canvassed the area and say that with the help of downtown businesses and other community partners, officers identified the suspect within an hour of the incident.

A 50-year-old Peterborough man faces a charge of robbery with violence.

There is no word on any injuries to the employee.