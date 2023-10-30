Police make two arrests after responding to reports of a firearm in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Waterloo male and a Brampton male after receiving multiple reports of a male with a firearm in Waterloo.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to the area of Sunview Street and Hickory Street West for reports of a male running with a firearm and then entering a vehicle.

Police say they located the vehicle occupied by two males in the area of State Street and Hickory Street West.

Police recovered the firearm and it was determined to be an airsoft gun. The airsoft gun and a baton were seized as part of the investigation.

An 18-year-old male from Waterloo and a 20-year-old male from Brampton were arrested and jointly charged with being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The Waterloo male was also charged with assault with a weapon, point firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.