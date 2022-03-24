Police make two more arrests in gun call investigation

Two more people have been arrested in connection to a gun call investigation in Kitchener.

On Nov. 29, 2021, a report was made to the Waterloo Regional Police Service about a person with a gun in the area of Rockcliffe Drive and Tartan Avenue.

They determined that there had been an altercation between several people and a gun was involved.

An 18-year-old man and a male youth were arrested on Dec. 3. Both were charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and failure to comply with a release order.

On Thursday, police announced two more arrests.

They said a 19-year-old Kitchener man was taken into custody on Feb. 4. He's been charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and failure to comply with a court order.

The other arrest was made on March 23.

Police said the 14-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present.