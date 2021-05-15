Police monitoring 'Freedom Rally' at Vimy Memorial

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is responding to a "freedom rally" protest at the Vimy Memorial on Spadina Cresent.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place and police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice, SPS said in a Saturday afternoon news release.

Police say they wish to remind people who are considering to attend the rally that they could face charges for violating The Public Health Act.

Similar to events in the past, SPS says the investigation is expected to after the event ends.