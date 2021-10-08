Police monuments vandalized in Ezio Faraone park again
The Edmonton Police Service says a plaque and statue honouring fallen police officers have been vandalized for the second time in just over a year.
Police say the statue of Const. Ezio Faraone in his namesake park had rotten fruit thrown at it, while a plaque for Const. William L. Nixon has been stolen.
Another disrespectful act at Ezio Faraone Park. Someone defaced & threw rotten fruit on Ezio (since cleaned) & stole the plaque of another fallen officer (Nixon) Shameful & unnecessary. Please respect those who have fallen protecting our city & citizens. pic.twitter.com/fAGpN4vac5— Sgt. Michael Elliott (Pronouns he/him) (@AFPAElliott) October 8, 2021
In September of 2020, graffiti was discovered at the same monuments – they’d been sprayed with black and white paint.
The park is no stranger to vandalism, with other incidents reported earlier in 2020 – and an anarchy symbol sprayed on the plinth in 2012 and 2003.
Const. Faraone was killed while in pursuit of two bank robbers more than 30 years ago.
