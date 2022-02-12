Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant

Windsor Police, as well as officers from other agencies, have been stepping up enforcement and moving in on the convoy protesters who have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge for the past six days.

"The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," Windsor Police tweeted on Saturday morning.

The protesters have been calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions. Since Friday night, the roads leading up to the bridge in Windsor, Ont ., have seen a heavy police presence consisting of officers from Windsor Police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and police from agencies in other communities.

A line of police officers has been slowly pushing the remaining protesters back, away from the bridge, since early Saturday morning. Large, armoured police vehicles could also be seen behind the officers. Police have also towed at least one car from the protest.

An Ontario Superior Court judge granted an injunction to remove the demonstrators, which went into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency and protesters who refuse to comply may face fines up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

The Ford government also adopted an emergency order in council on Saturday morning, giving the province the power to revoke drivers' licenses, license plates and commercial vehicle registrations for anyone blocking highways and other critical infrastructure.

CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske reported from the scene that some protesters had begun to pack up and leave ahead of police moving in to enforce a court injunction, while others remain defiant in the face of fines and jail time.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, have already caused supply chain woes. Several automakers, such as Toyota and Ford, have had to run on reduced capacity due to a lack of parts.

OTTAWA EXPECTING SURGE

Meanwhile in Ottawa, police expected a surge of trucks, vehicles and people to join the approximately 400 vehicles in the downtown core on Saturday.

Police have alleged that demonstrators were aggressive toward officers overnight on Friday, saying they were "refusing to follow directions, overwhelming officers, and otherwise subverting enforcement efforts."

Police said in a media release Saturday morning that 140 criminal investigations are underway and said officers have made two dozen arrests and handed out more than 2,600 tickets alongside bylaw officers in the city.

A stolen vehicle bound for the protest was also seized, police said, making it the second stolen vehicle linked to the occupation.

Police also said they are working with Ontario's Ministry of Transportation on a truck violation initiative, which has so far resulted in three vehicles being taken out of service and 10 charges.

Residents reported hearing loud music and horns throughout Friday night as the protest continued in downtown Ottawa. CTV News producer Mackenzie Gray said protesters held a party on the streets of downtown Ottawa, complete with a DJ, a massive screen and professional audio equipment.

OTHER CITIES MET WITH CONVOY PROTESTS

Police in Toronto have also been preparing for the arrival of another planned "Freedom Convoy" protest near the Ontario Legislature on Saturday.

On Friday night, police closed off the roads near legislature as well as "hospital row," an area home to several hospitals. Police have said they will "not tolerate" encampments or vehicles being used to block roadways.

Convoy supporters as well as counter-protesters held demonstrations at a park in Montreal. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has asked protesters to remain peaceful and noted that the city is still under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

In the New Brunswick capital of Fredericton, around 300 people on Friday honked horns and waved signs and Canadian flags in front of the provincial legislature, protesting COVID-19 public health measures.

Protesters have also continued to blockade the border crossings in Emerson, Man. and Coutts, Alta. On Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney ruled out imposing emergency measures similar to the ones implemented in Ontario.

“We already had stronger laws than Ontario. Last year, we passed the Defensive Critical Infrastructure Act that gives the police enormous powers and very stiff fines and penalties, including the power of imprisonment,” Kenney told CTV'S Question Period on Friday.

With files from CTV News Windsor and CTV News Ottawa.

pic.twitter.com/oEOcmYJZ3h

As police move in on Ambassador Bridge, protesters are agreeing to leave. Just trucks and SUVs driving away, so far.