Police nab suspect after 12 residential break-ins

Windsor police officers have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-ins in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Since January 2023, there have been at least 12 confirmed break-ins or attempted break-ins at residential homes as part of the investigation.

In several cases, police say the suspect used a ladder to gain entry through a second-floor window or patio door. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole money, jewelry, and other valuables.

Through a comprehensive investigation, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified the suspect. On Feb. 25, officers located and arrested the man in the 3400 block of Erskine Street.

During a search of the suspect’s home, officers recovered evidence linking the suspect to several of the residential break-and-enters.

He is charged with the following:

• Break-and-enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 9)

• Break-and-enter a place and steal a firearm

• Possession of break-in instruments

• Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)

• Attempt to commit an indictable offence (x 3)

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional charges are anticipated. Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies who have experienced similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.