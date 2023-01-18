Police nab suspect after break-in at two Chatham restaurants

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a suspect after break and enters at two local restaurants.

Officers responded to a break-in at Chuck’s Roadhouse Restaurant on Grand Avenue West in Chatham in the early morning on Jan. 16.

While investigating, another break-in was discovered at Wimpy’s Diner next door.

Through investigation, police identified and arrested a man. The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

The 37-year-old Chatham man was transported to police headquarters and charged with break and enter. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 13.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance with this investigation.