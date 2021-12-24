Police name man, 21, shot to death outside townhouse in Toronto

Toronto police have named a 21-year-old man found shot to death in North York on Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area around a townhouse at Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, investigators identified the victim as Jamie Hagley of Toronto.

No suspect information was provided by investigators.

Detectives say they want any witnesses or those with dashcam or security camera footage of the area to contact them at 416-808-7400.

It’s Toronto’s 82nd homicide of the year.