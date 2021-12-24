Police name man, 21, shot to death outside townhouse in Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
Toronto police have named a 21-year-old man found shot to death in North York on Thursday night.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area around a townhouse at Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, investigators identified the victim as Jamie Hagley of Toronto.
No suspect information was provided by investigators.
Detectives say they want any witnesses or those with dashcam or security camera footage of the area to contact them at 416-808-7400.
It’s Toronto’s 82nd homicide of the year.
-
Small businesses in B.C. brace for more financial setbacks due to latest COVID-19 restrictionsSmall businesses in the B.C. say they’re about to face uncertainty again after this week’s announcement of stricter public health restrictions from the provincial government, due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
-
Crews locate and recover body from river valley in southwest EdmontonEmergency crews recovered a body from the river valley near the Donsdale neighbourhood on Christmas Eve.
-
Charges no longer proceeding against journalists arrested at B.C. pipeline protestCharges are no longer being pursued against two journalists who were arrested last month while reporting on the RCMP's enforcement of an injunction at a pipeline construction site in northern British Columbia.
-
Cochrane RCMP ask Fireside residents to remain in place as incident unfolds Friday nightResidents in the Cochrane neighbourhood of Fireside were being asked to shelter in place on Christmas Eve as RCMP responded to an "incident."
-
Holiday travel returns to Edmonton airport, Christmas Eve traffic half of pre-pandemic averagesChristmas Eve is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and thousands of passengers made their way through Edmonton International Airport.
-
Canucks upcoming game postponed as NHL pushes season restart back a dayThe Vancouver Canucks will no longer face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday, as the NHL pushes back its season restart by an additional day.
-
'Impossible situation': Experts worry about changes to COVID-19 testing in AlbertaChanges to Alberta's COVID-19 testing protocols raised concerns about the lack of an accurate case count as rapid antigen tests take on a more significant role, experts warn.
-
New restrictions possibly coming to Manitoba next weekAs Manitoba's COVID-19 case count continues to climb, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer says new restrictions could soon be coming.
-
NHL return date pushed back, Jets game postponed.The Winnipeg Jets were scheduled to take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 27th, but that game has been postponed.