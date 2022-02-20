Police name persons of interest connected to fatal Calgary house fire

The Calgary Police Service is searching for four people it believes have information about a Friday fatal fire.

Around 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, one person was found dead inside the home, police said.

CPS says Calgarians Jason Johnson, 32, and Sharlee Rennie, 24, are believed to have information about the incident. Both are wanted on unrelated warrants for breaching probation.

In addition, police believe Justin Urban, 31, may know what happened. He is wanted on unrelated Canada-wide warrants for breach of parole.

Johnson is approximately 5'9" (175 centimetres), weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms), and has brown hair and eyes, CPS says.

Police describe Rennie as weighing 132 pounds (60 kilograms), being 5'7" (170 centimetres) tall, and having black hair and green eyes.

According to police, Urban is approximately 5'10" (178 centimetres) tall, weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms), and has brown hair and eyes.

The fourth person police believe has information about the incident is a woman with a slim build, about 5' (152 centimetres) tall, and has brown eyes and long blonde and brown hair.

On Friday, police said officers were searching for two vehicles connected to the fatal fire. A third vehicle, a U-Haul cargo van with Alberta licence plate AK 16398, is now also being sought out by CPS. The unnamed woman is believed to be associated with the U-Haul, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident, the above individuals, or the whereabouts of any of the vehicles is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.