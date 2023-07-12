iHeartRadio

Police need help identifying suspect who allegedly stole woman’s credit cards


Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a woman’s purse and credit cards. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Police said the suspect recently broke into a parked vehicle on Pratt Place and stole the complainant’s belongings.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance at several stores making purchases using the stolen credit cards.

Windsor Police Services is asking the public for help identifying this suspect.

