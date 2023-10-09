Police needed to keep peace at pro-Palestinian rally in Vancouver

Police officers stood on every corner outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday, as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a rally in support of Gaza.

Shortly after the event organized by the Palestine Youth Movement got underway, tensions ran high when a handful of pro-Israeli protesters arrived and denounced the gathering.

“Shame on you,” yelled a man waving an Israeli flag.

There was pushing and shoving, and the demonstrators exchanged insults, but overall police managed to keep them apart.

Earlier in the day, Vancouver’s mayor condemned the event, writing in a statement that the city has “no place for hate.”

“There is no explanation for murder. There is no justification of terrorism. Hamas is a terrorist organization full stop,” read Ken Sim’s statement. “I unequivocally denounce and condemn any glorifying of the indiscriminate violence from this weekend, including the murder, kidnapping, and rape of innocent Israeli civilians.”

When asked if weekend's surprise attacks by Hamas militants were justified, one pro-Palestinian demonstrator responded: “Do you justify the killing of civilians in Gaza and the bombing of my cousin’s building entirely in the last 24 hours? More than 400 have been killed and most of them are civilians and most of them are children. You justify that.”

Another protester who was there to support the people of Israel admitted there are two sides to every story, but added “when there are terrorist organizations that are going in and doing what they did to the Israeli people, to me it’s just not acceptable.”