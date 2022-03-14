Police no longer looking for missing Wilfrid Laurier University student
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they are no longer looking for a missing Wilfrid Laurier University student.
According to a media release on the school's website, they are "aware of police and social media reports regarding a missing international student" named as Stephen Lyndon.
Laurier added that they are in contact with his family and will share any updates as soon as possible.
No other details have been shared publicly.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police or Laurier's special constable service.
-
Majority of Ontarians support lifting COVID-19 restrictions but half still plan to wear masks in public: pollMore than six out of 10 Ontarians believe that COVID-19 restrictions were either lifted at the right time or too slowly but there is still strong levels of support for precautions like mandatory masking and testing prior to international travel, a new poll has found.
-
-
Barrie woman charged in crash involving emergency vehicle on Hwy 401A Barrie woman has been charged after an overnight multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday.
-
-
Assault during arrest sends Manitoba RCMP officer to hospitalOne Manitoba RCMP officer went to the hospital with minor injuries last week after he was assaulted during an arrest in the RM of Rosser.
-
Vehicle hits hydro pole, portion of Weber Street closed in KitchenerA stretch of Weber Street East is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in Kitchener on Tuesday.
-
Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer performing in Edmonton in AugustTwo of Hollywood's comedy giants will be in Alberta's capital city this summer to perform at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.
-
Woman arrested following high-speed police pursuit in Saint John: policeA 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a brief high-speed police pursuit in the north end of Saint John, N.B.
-
Mainly cloudy, chance of rain in Windsor-Essex TuesdayEnvironment Canada is calling for a mostly cloudy day in Windsor-Essex with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday.