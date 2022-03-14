Police no longer looking for missing Wilfrid Laurier University student

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they are no longer looking for a missing Wilfrid Laurier University student.

According to a media release on the school's website, they are "aware of police and social media reports regarding a missing international student" named as Stephen Lyndon.

Laurier added that they are in contact with his family and will share any updates as soon as possible.

No other details have been shared publicly.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police or Laurier's special constable service.