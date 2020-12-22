The investigation into the death of a man in a southeast home in January has determined the incident was a non-culpable homicide after reviewing circumstances.

Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E, in the community of Penbrooke Meadows, on the afternoon of Jan. 12 following reports of a shooting.

An injured man in his 20s was found in critical condition and he died a short time after. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody from the scene but was later released without charge.

Investigators determined the matter to be of a domestic nature but the relationship between the victim and suspect has not been revealed.

The death is considered to be a non-culpable homicide, implying the victim was killed by another person who was either acting in self-defence or that the death was accidental.

Police say charges will not be laid in connection with the homicide as, after consultation with the Crown Prosecutor, the likelihood of a conviction at trial was minimal.