Police not amused by fake reports of monkey on the loose in P.E.I. capital

Social media reports of a monkey on the loose in downtown Charlottetown today prompted intervention by police and the local humane society, but it turned out to be a prank.

The social media posts included pictures and video that made it appear a long-tailed primate was wandering around the Prince Edward Island capital.

Some residents were seen carrying bananas in case they encountered the monkey.

The Charlottetown Police later issued a message on Twitter saying that while everyone appreciates a good joke, especially during the pandemic, such hoaxes can put a strain on the emergency 911 system.

While we all appreciate a good joke (especially during the pandemic), an incident like this can put a strain on the system. It's all fun and games until 911 is tied up with people calling about a fake monkey and those with real emergencies can't get through. -Dispatcher Kelly ��

They said if 911 is tied up with people calling about "a fake monkey," those with real emergencies can't get through.

The P.E.I. Humane Society called the prank ill-advised and said it was thankful no animals were harmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2021.