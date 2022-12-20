Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation

Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.

Just after of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said a 22-year-old man is now in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder and a number of firearm-related offenses.

He was arrested in the area of Highland and Westmount roads.

Three days ago, police were called to a home in the area of Wellington Street North and St Leger Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Frederick Pfeiffer, 47, of Cambridge was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died a day later, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Security footage captured by cameras at a business across the street and shared with CTV News shows paramedics wheeling someone away in a stretcher.

Jake Snethlaje works at the business and watched the emergency response play out on the cameras.

“I was not nervous, but I was a little shocked that that was happening right across the street,” Snethlaje said.