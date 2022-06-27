Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting

OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night and later died from his injuries.

The shooting took place at Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island, police said in a release.

They said officers responded to a weapons complaint at an address on Wiingush Miikan. An injured 32-year-old man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the victim is Cheyenne Malcom Roy of Sheguiandah First Nation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year old Hanif Duncan who is charged with second-degree murder. He is described as black, between 5'8" and 5'10" with a slim build and long dreadlocks.

Police said they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no public safety risk, and the accused is encouraged to turn himself in.

Police said if anyone has information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, they can contact the OPP or their nearest police service.