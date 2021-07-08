Police offering $100k reward for information leading to arrest in Niagara murder

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the January murders of two Ontario women.

In the early hours of January 19, the Niagara Regional Police Service received a 9-1-1 call regarding a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Fort Erie involving possible shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of two deceased females, 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto. Both had obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Pannunzio and Crooks died at the scene from gunshot wounds and all other individuals allegedly fled the residence prior to police arrival, says NRPS.

Police say the investigation revealed that a group of individuals from outside the Niagara Region, including the two victims, attended a short-term rental accommodation for a planned gathering.

An image of a group of people taken from surveillance footage inside the residence where the party took place has been released by NRPS. They are asking the public for help identifying the male and female not wearing masks.

Det. looking for public assistance to identify those in this photo who are not wearing a mask. #NRPS offering a $100,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for these unsolved murders.



Appeal video below:https://t.co/ov4hXAiZHL pic.twitter.com/H8GCBqPtPm

Police have not said these individuals are suspects in the homicide.

Anyone with any information about the murders are being asked to contact investigators at (289) 248-1058 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.