Police officer and citizen receive lifesaving citation for brave water rescue
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
An off-duty police officer and citizen who didn't hesitate to jump into action when they noticed someone in distress in the waters of Georgian Bay were recognized by the OPP for their lifesaving efforts.
Huronia West OPP presented Scott Flynn and Const. Craig Hassberger with the OPP Commissioner's Citations for Lifesaving following their heroic actions.
Police say the two men swam about 200 metres from shore on Nottawasaga Bay in September 2018 to rescue the man who had already gone underwater.
The duo pulled him back to shore and resuscitated him before paramedics arrived.
"Due to their immediate response, the man survived the near-drowning incident that day," OPP stated in a release on Wednesday.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.