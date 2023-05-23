iHeartRadio

Police officer assaulted, woman charged


(CTV News file photo)

A London woman is charged after a police officer was assaulted on Monday.

Officers responded to a business on Commissioners Road East near Adelaide Street South where a woman was trespassing and refused to leave.

When police arrived the woman allegedly assaulted one of the officers and was then arrested.

A 50-year-old is charged with one count of assault a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

