Police officer bit, 40-year-old man charged

Charges have been laid after an incident where a police officer received minor injuries.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call at a motel on Dundas Street in east London where citizens reported seeing a man damage a window and a vehicle.

While police were responding, the suspect was reportedly seen breaking into a room on the second floor of the motel, injuring himself.

The man was later found with serious injuries and while police were trying to provide first air, officers said the man struggled, punched and bit one of the officers.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital. He was later charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault a peace officer