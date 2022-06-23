Police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm, B.C. officials say

A police officer from British Columbia's Lower Mainland has been charged in connection with an arrest back in 2020.

The provincial prosecution service announced the charges Thursday against Abbotsford Police Const. Shaun Nagel.

Nagel is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The BCPS said the charges are tied to an arrest on Feb. 26, 2020, in West Vancouver, but did not provide further information about what is alleged to have happened.

While no details came from prosecution, a news release from the province's police watchdog issued the day after the arrest provides some further information.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., Abbotsford officers were trying to arrest a man wanted on outstanding warrants. The IIO did not say what the warrants were for.

The IIO said the man fled in a vehicle, and was followed by police to West Vancouver. He was arrested on Highway 1 near the bridge over the Capilano River, but not before being injured by a police dog.

According to the IIO, the dog bite the suspect received was bad enough that he needed surgery.

The IIO was notified as it is in all police incidents involving serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO and BCPS did not say what the investigation allegedly uncovered to prompt the charges against Nagel.

The constable is scheduled to appear in court in North Vancouver on Aug. 3.

The Abbotsford Police Department told CTV News it can't comment on the case, as it's before the courts, but that Nagel remains on active duty.