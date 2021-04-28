Police officer, citizens help man suffering from stab wounds

London police are acknowledging the actions of a police officer and several citizens after they helped a man suffering from stab wounds.

Around 11:45 p.m. police received a call about a possible stabbing at an apartment building in the downtown core.

Officers arrived at the building in the 100-block of King Street and found several people attempting to help a man suffering from stab wounds inside the building.

An officer on scene applied a tourniquet to help slow the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The victim remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for a suspect but were not successful.

Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses to come forward.

At this time there is no suspect description.