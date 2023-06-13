Police officer dragged by car during sobriety test in Saanich

Saanich police say a highway patrol officer was dragged by a car and injured after a driver was pulled over for a sobriety test but then fled last week.

Police say the officer was patrolling in Saanich on Friday when he pulled over a vehicle in the 4000-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road.

He asked the driver to complete a roadside breath test when "suddenly and without notice" the driver started his car and sped off.

While fleeing, the officer was pulled and then knocked to the ground by the car.

"A responding Saanich police officer witnessed the incident and, after ensuring the injuries to the IRSU officer were not life-threatening, followed and attempted to stop the vehicle as it sped away," said Saanich police in a release Monday.

The driver was pursued to a dead-end street, where he abandoned his vehicle and ran into a park on foot.

Police were unable to locate the man after he left is car. Fortunately, the driver had already given police his driver's licence, which included his home address.

Officers went the man's home and found him inside.

The 33-year-old was arrested, and police are recommending six charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision and failing to provide a breath sample.

The injured officer is expected to make a full recovery, police say.