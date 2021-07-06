Police officer fires gun during interaction in Kitchener, SIU now investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Waterloo regional police officer fired his gun in Kitchener Tuesday morning.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Kitchener around 6 a.m.

The SIU says when officers arrived, they discovered a male and a female in the stolen pickup truck. The occupants allegedly would not exit the vehicle.

The male driver then attempted to flee and the SIU says at one point he drove directly at one of the officers.

The SIU says the officer discharged his firearm at the stolen truck and the driver then struck some parked cars before escaping the area.

It's unknown if either occupant of the stolen vehicle was injured.

Waterloo regional police say the incident occurred on Grovehill Crescent and residents could expect a police presence through the day.

Neighbours tell CTV News they heard multiple shots fired around 6 a.m., followed by screaming and a car crash.

UPDATE: The suspect vehicle has been located out of the Region. Continuing to search for the suspects. https://t.co/bm8aieDbzu

In a tweet just after 10 a.m., police said they located the stolen pickup truck, a black Dodge RAM, outside of the region and are continuing to search for the suspects.

Police are advising people not to approach the individuals, but to instead call 911.