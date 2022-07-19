Police officer hit by vehicle driven by suspect fleeing traffic stop: RCMP

A Manitoba RCMP officer was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop, police said.

According to Mounties, the incident happened on Saturday at around 7:45 p.m. An officer was conducting a traffic stop with a vehicle at a campground on Highway 83 in Roblin, Man.

Police say at the time of the stop, the driver was outside of the vehicle, which was not registered. When the officer told the driver it would be towed, police say he got into the vehicle, reversed quickly and struck the officer.

RCMP say the suspect then drove away from the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital, treated and released.

According to RCMP, a suspect turned himself in to police the next day and was arrested.

Matthew Paul, 31, of San Clara, Man. was charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from peace officer and failing to stop after an accident.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

He was released by the courts with conditions.

RCMP continue to investigate.