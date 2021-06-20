iHeartRadio

Police officer in unmarked SUV 'collided' with pedestrian causing serious injuries

Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident that saw an unmarked police SUV hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon, seriously injuring the person.

The incident happened in Langley around 2:15 p.m. at 202 Street and 32 Avenue.

“An officer in an unmarked police SUV collided with a pedestrian,” reads a statement from the IIO.

“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries requiring surgery.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca.