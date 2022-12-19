Police officer living in Exeter facing child porn charges: Waterloo police
OPP have laid child-porn related charges against an Exeter, Ont. man and member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
On Nov. 22, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the town and seized several electronic devices as part of the investigation.
On Dec. 14, police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, who has since been identified as a member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.
"Members of the community are asked to remain vigilant on behalf of children and report any instance of child sexual abuse material. Together we can make a difference in the struggle against child exploitation," said OPP Detective Inspector Jordan Whitesell.
The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing with a scheduled court appearance early next year.
— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Daniel Caudle
-
Sault museum to host micro weddingsThe Sault Ste. Marie Museum is set to become a venue for weddings -- but not for what a person might consider a traditional ceremony and reception.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBBAs Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkadeA section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
-
Donations to help the hungry stolen during Marda Loop break-inA Calgary business owner was devastated over a break-in – not because the thief took some merchandise but because donations for the hungry and new Canadians were also stolen.
-
Timmins Snowmobile Club excited that snow is in the forecastIt looks like the Timmins Snowmobile Club's Christmas wish is about to come true. With more than 30 cm of snow expected by the weekend, that is what snowmobile enthusiasts have been waiting for.
-
Calgarians lost to homelessness remembered at memorial eventAn event to commemorate Calgarians lost to homelessness in the past year was held Wednesday night at city hall.
-
Two northern players aim to make an impact at World Juniors tourneyTwo northern Ontario players in the Ontario Hockey League won’t be home this Christmas – and they couldn’t be more excited.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no finesThe City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.
-
Some Cape Breton University students call for enrollment cap amid housing crisisA fire that claimed the life of an international student at Cape Breton University has ramped up demands for housing in the Sydney, N.S., area for those studying in the city.