Police officer loses service-issued baton

The baton the police officer lost is similar to this one. (WRPS)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is searching for a baton misplaced by an officer late last week.

The officer lost the service-issued weapon while executing search warrants at several residents on June 30.

Police say the baton is believed to have gone missing during the course of the investigation in the Huron South and Victoria Hills areas of Kitchener.

