Police officer minorly hurt, civilian OK in downtown crash
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An Edmonton police officer sustained what is being described as minor injuries in a crash with a civilian vehicle early Friday morning.
According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, a collision between a black Dodge truck and an EPS canine unit happened at 109 Street and 107 Avenue sometime before 4:30 a.m.
There was only one person in the civilian vehicle; they were not believed to have been hurt, nor was the police dog.
The intersection reopened to traffic by 9:45 a.m.
-
Essex Mayor pleads guilty to Election Act charge, fined $10,000Essex Mayor Larry Snively has pleaded guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election campaign
-
-
Patients, families ‘being increasingly rude’ to Montfort Hospital staff“Rarely before have we seen this level of verbal and physical aggression,” the Montfort Hospital tweeted on Friday afternoon.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops for second straight month: Stats CanThe jobless rate in Windsor has gone down once again.
-
Donations for Ottawa sledding accident victim’s family surpass $25,000A fundraiser for the family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a sledding accident has raised more than $25,000 in just one day.
-
Some new car dealers resorting to Kijiji to fill their lotsThe frustrating quest for a new or used car continues into 2022, and new COVID-19 restrictions are not making it any easier.
-
Region offering walk-in vaccines for pregnant peoplePregnant people in Waterloo Region can now walk in to any clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
-
Alberta premier outright refuses federal suggestion of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinesPremier Jason Kenney quickly rejected the idea Friday that Canadian provinces should consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.
-
Significant staff shortages impact RVH amid increased hospitalizationsDoctors at the region's largest healthcare centre say that they are seeing the same increases in hospitalizations as the rest of the province; however, the challenge isn't the number of admissions but the number of staff to care for them.