Police officer resigns following investigation into attendance at “Children’s Freedom Rally”

The union representing members of the Saskatoon Police Service confirms an officer has resigned in connection with an investigation into the possible attendance of an off-duty officer at a “Children’s Freedom Rally” held on April 24, 2021.

“The Saskatoon Police Association is aware that the officer has resigned. We continue to support the recommended public health measures. We have no further comment.” The Saskatoon Police Association said in an e-mail to CTV news.

CTV reached out to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) for comment, but has not received a response.

Last week, Saskatoon police said they were investigating whether an off-duty officer attended the so-called “Children’s Freedom Rally” at Kiwanis Park.

The SPS said the officer in question had not been to work since the event, and was reviewing evidence of who participated at the event.

SPS said any steps it would take as an employer would depend on the results of its Public Health and Police Act Investigation.

Police handed out 11 tickets to people who attended the kid-focused anti-COVID health measure event on April 24th. .