Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstock Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
According to police, an unmarked police car and a school bus collided at the intersection and both drivers died as a result of their injuries.
The officer has been identified as Det. Const. Steven Torangeau with the Huron-Perth Community Street Crime Unit, Perth County OPP Detachment West Region. He was 35 years old.
"We are deeply saddened over this tragic incident, as two families mourn the loss of their loved ones. I offer my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues affected," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.
The identity of the bus driver will not be released at the family's request.
The London Police Service will be taking over the investigation.
As of 8:15 p.m., police issued an update that the intersection had been fully reopened.
A spokesperson for Oxford County said the intersection is slated for safety improvements next month.
-
Windsor-Essex still basking in sun and heatThe spring heat wave continues through southern Ontario with temperatures reaching 32 C. The normal for this time of year is closer to 24 C with overnight lows near 13 C.
-
TTC investigating after fireworks set off inside Scarborough busesThe TTC has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses surfaced on social media Tuesday night and went viral.
-
Surgery levels not up to pre-pandemic levels at Grand River HospitalThe number of surgeries being done at Grand River Hospital (GRH) still isn't near what it was before the pandemic.
-
London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the weekSunny, hot and dry conditions remains in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apologyPride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for OttawaEnvironment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
-
'A sport of cruelty': Ex-conservation officers against Ontario hunting dog expansionTwo former Ontario conservation officers are imploring the province to reverse plans to expand a sport that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
-
Mayoral hopefuls face off in debate co-hosted by Toronto Star, United Way, TMUSix of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.