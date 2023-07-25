Police officer seriously injured after being struck by colleague with cruiser in 2022, IIO says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an incident nearly 18 months ago where a police officer was seriously injured after one of his colleagues ran into him with a cruiser in Surrey.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. issued a statement Tuesday, describing what unfolded on Feb. 24, 2022 when two officers with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police were called to respond to an incident on the 10200 block of City Parkway.
"One officer was on foot, and the other was in a police vehicle," the statement said.
"There was a collision between the officer on foot and the police vehicle which resulted in the officer on foot sustaining serious injuries."
The IIO was notified of the case in June of 2023 by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, which investigates allegations of police misconduct.
"The investigation remains underway and will determine whether any officer may have committed an offence," the statement form the IIO says.
The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477.
-
Repeat offender arrested in New Westminster after allegedly threatening man’s life with knifeCharges are being recommended against a man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill someone in New Westminster earlier this week.
-
Search for missing N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continuesThe search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
'The new normal': Why housing starts are declining in Windsor-EssexAccording to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) new builds are falling below projections.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northwestern New BrunswickA severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for northwestern New Brunswick.
-
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study findsWhen it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
-
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for CanadaScientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more taskThe City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
-
Winnipeg councillor taking health-related leaveA Winnipeg city councillor is taking a temporary leave of absence from his role.
-
Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of man who represented himself at trialThe Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the murder convictions of a man who represented himself at trial but complained later the proceedings were tainted by a perception of unfairness.