Police officer struck and injured by driver in North York

A Toronto police officer was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver while directing traffic around an area of construction in North York on Monday night.

Toronto police say the officer was engaged in a paid duty assignment directing traffic in the area of Finch Avenue and Signet Drive, west of Highway 400, when he was struck by a driver passing west through the area just after 11 p.m, Monday.

He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The intersection is closed while police work to locate the driver involved.

Toronto police chief Jim Ramer said later on Tuesday that the injured officer was discharged from hospital.