Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.

A Kingston, Ont. police officer is being treated for injuries after being struck in the head by a bottle while trying to make an arrest in the University District.

Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and the arrival of spring.

Police say during an attempted arrest in the University District, an officer was struck in the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

The officer was transported to Kingston General Hospital for treatment.

At 1:45 p.m., police said a "nuisance party" had been declared on Aberdeen Street between Johnson Street and William Street.

"Attendees are hereby ordered to disperse and will be liable to a $500 Administrative Monetary Penalty under the Nuisance Party Bylaw," police said.

