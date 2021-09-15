Police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A Caledon police officer was unharmed after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a crash, according to OPP.
Traffic was stopped in all directions at the Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road intersection as OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Police say that while one officer was directing traffic, a vehicle entered the intersection, hit an officer and drove off.
OPP in the area stopped the driver a short distance away. A 53-year-old from Caledon was charged with careless driving and disobeying an officer directing traffic.
The officer was not injured, and the accused will answer his charges in court.
-
New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialistsA new report on youth suicide prevention and mental health services in New Brunswick calls for the appointment of a minister for children and youth.
-
-
Western University students plan walkout Friday after sex assault allegationsStudents at Western University say they plan to walk out of class on Friday to protest what they call a 'culture of misogyny' on campus.
-
Winnipeg police to release details on drug and firearms investigationThe Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on an arrest made in a drug and firearms investigation.
-
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're importantCTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20.
-
Camosun campaign aims to help local restaurants through pandemicFrom Sept. 16 to 23, Camosun College is running a campaign called Food Affair to help local restaurants through the pandemic.
-
Windsor getting permanent emergency shelter with $7.75M funding boostA former Windsor hotel is being converted to a permanent emergency shelter thanks to a $7.75 million investment from the Ontario government.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspects after woman reportedly abducted at gunpointMeadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects who allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint.
-
Why some Winnipeg street lights are giving off a purple glowManitoba Hydro said it's working to fix about 30 street lights emitting a purple hue.