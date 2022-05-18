Police officer taken to hospital after crash near Woodstock, Ont.

An OPP officer has been taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle collision just outside of Woodstock, Ont.

Police tweeted about the incident around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday and say it happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and 16th Line in the Township of East-Zorra Tavistock.

In an image posted by OPP, a cruiser could be seen wedged between a hydro pole and a forest area off to the side of the road.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP have closed off the roads for an investigation.