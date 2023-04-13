Police officers injured responding to call in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police say two of their officers have been injured responding to a call Tuesday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to a call for service in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Erbsville Road in Waterloo around 10 p.m.

Police say that, while investigating, two officers were hurt and one was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 36-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest as well as assaulting a peace officer.