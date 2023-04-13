Police officers injured responding to call in Waterloo
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police say two of their officers have been injured responding to a call Tuesday night.
According to a news release, officers responded to a call for service in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Erbsville Road in Waterloo around 10 p.m.
Police say that, while investigating, two officers were hurt and one was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 36-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest as well as assaulting a peace officer.
-
-
Ontario could smash temperature records, but winter could return next weekIf you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
Province investing into new innovation arena at the University of WaterlooThe Ontario government is spending $7.5 million to help build a state-of-the-art Innovation arena at the University of Waterloo.
-
Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision in BrantfordBrantford police say a pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision.
-
Wet conditions causing Bell MTS service disruptions in Portage la PrairieParts of Portage la Prairie are experiencing Bell MTS service disruptions on Thursday due to damaged infrastructure.
-
Change of heart: Windsorite now has personalized plate to remember his deceased sonSafwan Ammar of Windsor is now driving around the city with a lasting memorial to his son, Houssam.
-
-
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health CanadaA new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
-
Suicide rises to 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, reversing two years of declineThe suicide rate in the United States returned to a near-record high in 2021, reversing two years of decline, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.