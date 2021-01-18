Saanich police officers have greenlit a drive-thru church service after police received a complaint about a gathering on Sunday.

Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said officers were notified of multiple vehicles in the parking lot of Cornerstone Pentecostal Church at about noon.

“The officers noted (it complied) with the current provincial health orders,” said Anastasiades. “The church was allowed to have a drive-thru service which is what they were offering and they were under the required maximum of 50 vehicles.”

Officers noted roughly 25 vehicles at the drive-thru service Sunday.

“Officers did note though, however, some improvements could have been made,” said Anastasiades.

A parking attendant was not wearing a mask and some of the vehicles were not two metres apart, according to police.

“Advice to future conduct was provided and we expect full compliance as the pastor was very eager to ensure that all the patrons were gathering and doing so appropriately,” said Anastasiades.

CTV News spoke to the church, who says having in-person services is important and brings the community together.

The pastor said everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle and he is thankful they are able to hold the drive-thru service.

Each Sunday, the service is held for about 45 minutes in the church parking lot.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that drive-in events are allowed back in early December.

Under current provincial health guidelines, drive-thru attendees must remain in their vehicles, no more than 50 vehicles can attend an event, and organizers must collect contact information for each participant, including name, telephone number and email.

A Saanich church got a visit from police during a Sunday service for drawing a crowd. @SaanichPolice says they aren’t breaking any provincial health rules — but asked the pastor to put in place some measures at their drive-thru service. pic.twitter.com/Q1yiTrVXd4