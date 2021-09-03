Police on P.E.I. investigating suspicious fire at former Catholic church

Police on Prince Edward Island are seeking information on a suspicious fire at a former Catholic church in Brockton.

West Prince RMP say around 4 a.m. Thursday, police and the Alberton Fire Department responded to a report of a building on fire on Route 150.

The building, formerly known as the St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, was unoccupied at the time.

Police say they believe the incident occurred sometime between midnight and 4 a.m., on Sept. 2, and investigations determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire, or may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours on Thursday, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.