Police on scene after Monday afternoon shots fired in northeast Calgary

image.jpg

Police are investigating after a Monday afternoon shooting in northeast Calgary.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received calls around 3:40 p.m. about shots being fired in the 1100 block of 44th Street N.E.

Police said no one was injured, but officers are searching for two vehicles they say may have been involved.

This is a developing story…

