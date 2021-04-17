Police on scene at a Winnipeg Cemetery
Winnipeg police were out investigating in the Garry Memorial Park / Thomson in the Park cemetery on Saturday morning.
Images show multiple investigators and what appears to be a police forensic vehicle at the location.
Winnipeg Police Service said they were called to the area about 5:15 p.m. Friday evening.
Police say it is the site of an ongoing investigation but no further detail were provided.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they become available.