Police on scene following incident in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood

Saskatoon police are investigating an incident in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.

Vehicle and foot traffic was restricted in the area shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

However the restrictions were lifted at 10 a.m., the release said.

SPS said there is no danger to the public and police will remain on the scene for the investigation.

No further details were released.